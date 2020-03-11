St. Anne’s-Belfield School hosting A Cappella Fest concert on March 21

St. Anne’s-Belfield School will host a public concert as part of A Cappella Fest 2020 on Saturday, March 21 at 3 p.m. in Grisham Hall (2132 Ivy Road).

The concert will feature the school groups Elements of Sound and TrebleMakers, as well as groups from area high schools.

The University of Virginia’s Hullabahoos and James Madison University’s Note-oriety will also perform.

“A Cappella Fest is such a wonderful chance for Charlottesville area a cappella fans to come together and enjoy this form of music,” said Upper School music director Will Nichols. “It’s truly fun for all ages, and we hope anyone interested will come and join us.”

Tickets are now available at www.stab.org/acappella at $15 for adults and $10 for students.

