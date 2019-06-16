St. Anne’s-Belfield School announces SummerFest 2019 Schedule

St. Anne’s-Belfield School will host its second annual SummerFest for area families with children ages four to eight to come together to create, learn, and play on select Saturday mornings from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

These events are free for all participants, and designed to give families the opportunity to unplug from today’s distractions and connect through interactive and fun activities.

June 22 – Tote-ally Awesome Designs!

Looking for a colorful and unique bag to carry your belongings to the library or park? Look no further! Parents and children are invited to collaborate and design a tote-ally awesome bag at our first SummerFest event of 2019. All supplies, including the tote bag, will be provided. Following our time in the design lab, children and parents are invited to enjoy refreshments and play on the playground.

July 20 – Namaste & Play!

Throw on some comfortable clothes and come to our Namaste & Play! Merrill from Bend Yoga will walk us through 45-minutes of parent and child yoga. After everyone is centered and relaxed, refreshments will be served on our playground where children can play and parents can mingle. Yoga experience and mat are not required.

More events will be added to the schedule in coming weeks. Registration and details are available at www.stab.org/summerfest.

