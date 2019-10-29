St. Anne’s-Belfield School announces next Head of School

“The Board of Trustees is excited about Autumn’s experience, thoughtfulness, and passion for educating children,” said Frank Edmonds, chair of the Board. “We unanimously believe she is the right choice to lead St. Anne’s-Belfield and to continue to build on our reputation for academic excellence.”

Graves grew up in Richmond and, after graduating from Collegiate School, received her bachelor’s degree in rhetoric and communications studies with a minor in history from the University of Virginia. She earned a master’s degree in educational administration from Columbia University and a doctoral degree in education in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Graves currently serves as a trustee for the Women’s Fund of Greater Chattanooga, The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Chancellor’s Advisory Roundtable, and the Creative Discovery Museum. Additionally, she is involved in supporting independent schools through her board service for The Heads Network and the Southern Association of Independent Schools.

Girls Preparatory School is one of the oldest and most highly regarded independent schools in Tennessee. Founded in 1906, the school serves more than 550 girls in Grades 6 – 12 and is affiliated with the all-boys McCallie School. Before assuming her current role, Graves held leadership positions at several prestigious independent schools, including Upper School Dean at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., Assistant Principal at Friends Seminary in New York, and President of Girard College in Philadelphia.