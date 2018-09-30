St. Anne’s-Belfield receives National Athletic Trainers’ Association Safe Sports School Award

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

St. Anne’s-Belfield School is the recipient of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Safe Sports School Award for its Sports Medicine Program.

The award champions safety and recognizes secondary schools that provide safe environments for student-athletes. The award reinforces the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention, and treatment.

“We are honored to receive this second team recognition from NATA, and we remain committed to keeping our student-athletes safe. This is a testament to the hard work we have done to continue the standard set by Shari Norte on keeping our athletes safe. Through prevention programs, coaching, and athlete education, as well as having two full time athletic trainers, we are able to have a positive impact on all members of the St. Anne’s-Belfield community,” said Athletic Trainers Jeremy Eith and Lizzie Leitch.

“We remain committed to the health and welfare of young athletes in competitive sports,” said NATA President Scott Sailor, Ed.D., A.T.C. “This award recognizes the contributions and commitment of schools across the country that are implementing safe sports policies and best practices to ensure athletes can do what they love best and have the appropriate care in place to prevent, manage, and treat injuries should they occur.”

In order to achieve Safe Sport School status, athletic programs must:

Create a positive athletic health care administrative system.

Provide or coordinate pre-participation physical examinations.

Promote safe and appropriate practice and competition facilities.

Plan for selection, fit function, and proper maintenance of athletic equipment.

Provide a permanent, appropriately-equipped area to evaluate and treat injured athletes.

Develop injury and illness prevention strategies, including protocols for environmental conditions.

Provide or facilitate injury intervention.

Create and rehearse a venue-specific Emergency Action Plan.

Provide or facilitate psychosocial consultation and nutritional counseling/education.

Be sure athletes and parents are educated on the potential benefits and risks in sports, as well as their responsibilities.

For more information please visit www.athletictrainers.org.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web