Squirrels sink in six-run sixth

The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored five runs in the last two innings, but could not overcome a six-run sixth from the Bowie Baysox, falling 8-5 on Friday at Prince George’s Stadium.

Trailing 1-0 entering the sixth, Richmond (11-20) had a chance to take the lead against left-hander Bruce Zimmermann (Win, 1-1). After Zimmermann struck out Jalen Miller to tie a career-high with 11 strikeouts, he walked Jacob Heyward to load the bases. Bowie (10-24) brought in left-hander Tyler Erwin to face pinch-hitter Gio Brusa, who struck out to end the Flying Squirrels’ threat.

The Baysox broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth. Following a season-high five innings from Alfred Gutierrez (Loss, 0-2), left-hander Caleb Baragar entered to make his Double-A debut. After allowing a single to Mason McCoy and committing an error to allow Ryan McKenna to reach, he bounced back to retire the next two batters. Next, after an intentional walk to Carlos Perez, Baragar walked Brett Cumberland to force in a run.

Right-hander Melvin Adon entered and threw a wild pitch to allow another run to score to extend Bowie’s lead to 3-0. Jesmuel Valentin walked to load the bases for Preston Palmeiro, who hit a grand slam to right field to make it 7-0. The Baysox added a run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly.

Chris Shaw and Miller hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh to cut into the Bowie lead. It was the second time this week that Shaw and Miller have hit back-to-back home runs.

Richmond brought the tying run to the on-deck circle in the ninth. After Hamlet Marte and Brandon Van Horn walked to start the inning, Shaw doubled to left-center to bring home the first run of the inning. Next, Miller brought in Van Horn with an RBI groundout. Heyward worked a full count with two outs, but ultimately struck out looking to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series with the Bowie Baysox on Saturday, when left-hander Conner Menez (2-0, 2.01 ERA) faces right-hander Marcos Molina (1-4, 4.68 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:35.

