Squirrels shut out twice in doubleheader sweep

The Richmond Flying Squirrels failed to score against the Bowie Baysox in either game of Monday’s doubleheader, losing, 5-0, in Game 1 before dropping Game 2, 2-0, at The Diamond.

Richmond (36-63, 12-18) has been shut out 11 times this season and is now 3-7 in double-header games. The loss moved the Flying Squirrels to a franchise-worst 27 games under .500.

GAME ONE

Bowie (55-45, 25-7) starter Bruce Zimmermann (Win, 5-3) fired a seven-inning, complete-game shutout, allowing five hits while striking out four and walking one.

Garrett Williams (Loss, 4-8) matched Zimmermann until the fifth, when the Baysox scored two runs on three hits. After Williams walked T.J. Nichting on four pitches to start the inning, he allowed a single to Martin Cervenka to put runners on first and second with nobody out. Two batters later, Mason McCoy put Bowie on the board with an RBI single. Cedric Mullins followed with a sacrifice fly to double the lead for Bowie.

Williams tossed 6.1 innings, ultimately allowing four runs (three earned) on a season-high eight hits. He struck out five and walked three.

Bowie added three runs in the seventh. Caleb Simpson entered the game with one out and runners on first and third. After Mullins stole second, Simpson intentionally walked Ryan McKenna to load the bases. Yusniel Diaz hit a soft groundball that Simpson bobbled, allowing Diaz to reach and a run to score. A fielder’s choice from Rylan Bannon and an RBI single from Jesmuel Valentin capped the scoring for Bowie.

Zimmermann retired the Flying Squirrels on three pitches in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.

GAME TWO

Ryan Halstead made his second career start, completing four scoreless innings while allowing two hits and picking up two strikeouts. Cody Sedlock made his first career Double-A start, tossing five hitless and scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and three walks.

The game was scoreless until the Baysox scored two runs in the seventh against Chase Johnson (Loss, 0-4). After Bowie loaded the bases on a double by Diaz, single by Carlos Perez and a walk, Johnson hit Ryan Ripken with a 2-2 pitch to force in a run. Perez later scored on a wild pitch to make it a 2-0 game.

Christian Alvarado (Win, 2-2) pitched the final two frames for the Baysox. The Flying Squirrels were held hitless through the first 6.2 innings before Jacob Heyward sliced a double down the first-base line. It was the second time in the last week that the Flying Squirrels have been one out shy of being no-hit.

Zach Houchins, the potential tying run at the plate, struck out looking to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels played as the Richmond HushPuppies as part of “What If” Night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series with the Bowie Baysox on Tuesday when right-hander Keyvius Sampson (0-1, 3.00 ERA) is slated to face right-hander Dean Kremer (6-4, 3.34 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 5:35 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

As part of the 10 memorable past players series, the first 1,500 fans 21 & older to arrive at The Diamond will receive a Matt Duffy “Duffman” tank top presented by Bud Light, the ultimate tribute to the former Flying Squirrels infielder who went straight from the Boulevard to the big leagues. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

