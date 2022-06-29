Squirrels score early against Harvey, but Bowie powers way to 9-3 win
Ricardo Genoves and Shane Matheny hit homers off rehabbing pitcher Matt Harvey, but the Bowie Baysox went deep three times to hand the Richmond Flying Squirrels a 9-3 loss on Tuesday night at Prince George’s Stadium.
The Flying Squirrels (40-30, 0-1) dropped the first game of the season’s second half to the Baysox (28-42, 1-0).
In the first, Frankie Tostado brought home Mike Gigliotti with a sac fly the give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead against Harvey (Win, 1-0).
Genoves hit a solo homer in the second inning to extend the Richmond lead to 2-0.
Bowie’s Maverick Handley and Andrew Daschbach hit back-to-back homers off Jake Dahlberg (Loss, 3-4) in the bottom of the second inning to give the Baysox a 3-2 lead.
Making his Double-A debut, Colton Cowser hit a two-run homer in the third to extend Bowie’s lead to 5-2.
In the fourth, Matheny hit an opposite-field, solo homer. It was his eighth homer this year and cut the deficit to 5-3.
Handley and Daschbach struck for RBI hits in the sixth inning to open an 8-3 lead for the Baysox.
Dahlberg allowed a career-high-tying eight runs over 5.1 innings of work.
Cesar Prieto added a ninth run for the Baysox in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single.
Harvey struck out nine over five innings and allowed three runs. Justin Armbruester (Save, 1) worked four scoreless innings to finish the game for the Baysox.
Clay Helvey made his Double-A debut for the Flying Squirrels and worked 0.2 innings with two strikeouts. Gray Fenter worked a scoreless seventh inning against his former team.
Matheny finished the day 2-for-4.
The Flying Squirrels and Baysox continue the series on Wednesday night at Prince George’s Stadium. Right-hander Matt Frisbee (3-4, 4.04) will start for Richmond, opposed by Bowie right-hander Ryan Watson (4-2, 4.07). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
