Squirrels salvage Sunday finale with Baysox

Heliot Ramos collected a two-run double and Caleb Simpson, Sam Moll and Tyler Cyr combined for four scoreless innings of relief lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels over the Bowie Baysox, 3-1, on Sunday at The Diamond.

It was the first home win for Richmond (43-75, 20-31) since July 20 and snapped a 10-game losing streak at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels took the lead in the third inning against Bowie (64-54, 34-16) starter Zac Lowther (Loss, 12-6). With runners on first and second, Ramos scorched double to left-center field to bring in Ryan Howard from second base and Johneshwy Fargas from first base.

Bowie battled back in the fourth. After Alfred Gutierrez (Win, 7-5) issued a leadoff walk and gave up a single to Jesmuel Valentin, Rylan Bannon reached on an error by Howard at shortstop that allowed a run to score.

Richmond tacked on a run in the bottom of the fourth when Peter Maris flared an RBI single to center field. It was Maris’ first hit in August after starting the month 0-for-17.

Simpson, Moll and Cyr (Save, 3) retired 12 of the final 13 batters of the game, combining for seven strikeouts, zero walks and one hit allowed. It was Cyr’s 24th save as a member of the Flying Squirrels, placing him third all-time in franchise history in saves.

