Squirrels rally, top Curve, on Friday at PNG
The Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied for three runs on four hits in the sixth inning to earn a come-from-behind, 5-3, win over the Altoona Curve on Friday at PNG Field.
Trailing, 3-1, in the sixth, Zach Houchins led off with first-pitch single down the right field line. Jonah Arenado drove the first pitch he saw from Altoona (52-50, 17-18) starter Sean Brady (Loss, 3-9) into the left-center field gap to drive in Houchins with an RBI double. Two batters later, Bryce Johnson laced a first-pitch, RBI double down the left-field line to tie the game. Gio Brusa capped the inning with a pinch-hit, RBI single to give Richmond (38-64, 15-20) a 4-3 lead.
Frank Rubio, Sam Moll, Caleb Simpson, and Sam Wolff (Save, 3) combined for six strikeouts over four scoreless innings to secure the win. The Flying Squirrels bullpen has not allowed a run in its last 10.2 innings.
The Flying Squirrels cracked the scoreboard first with a run in the second inning. Johneshwy Fargas was hit by a pitch to start the frame and later scored on a bunt by Caleb Baragar (Win, 3-3).
The Curve jumped in front in the bottom of the second. With runners on first and second and nobody out, Robbie Glendinning lined a three-run homer over the left-center field fence to give Altoona a 3-1 lead.
After Richmond’s three-run sixth, Altoona nearly stormed back in the bottom of the sixth. With the bases loaded and one out, Moll induced a grounder to second. Jalen Miller tagged out Arden Pabst and threw to first to record an inning-ending double play and preserve the Flying Squirrels’ one-run lead.
The Flying Squirrels added a run in the seventh when Ryan Howard doubled and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Houchins.
Howard finished the game 3-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to season-high seven games.
The Flying Squirrels continue their series with the Altoona Curve at PNG Field on Saturday, when right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (6-4, 4.29 ERA) is slated to face right-hander Beau Sulser (7-1, .257 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 5:30 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.
Following a scheduled off day on Monday, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond to begin a three-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.