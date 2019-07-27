Squirrels rally, top Curve, on Friday at PNG

The Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied for three runs on four hits in the sixth inning to earn a come-from-behind, 5-3, win over the Altoona Curve on Friday at PNG Field.

Trailing, 3-1, in the sixth, Zach Houchins led off with first-pitch single down the right field line. Jonah Arenado drove the first pitch he saw from Altoona (52-50, 17-18) starter Sean Brady (Loss, 3-9) into the left-center field gap to drive in Houchins with an RBI double. Two batters later, Bryce Johnson laced a first-pitch, RBI double down the left-field line to tie the game. Gio Brusa capped the inning with a pinch-hit, RBI single to give Richmond (38-64, 15-20) a 4-3 lead.

Frank Rubio, Sam Moll, Caleb Simpson, and Sam Wolff (Save, 3) combined for six strikeouts over four scoreless innings to secure the win. The Flying Squirrels bullpen has not allowed a run in its last 10.2 innings.

The Flying Squirrels cracked the scoreboard first with a run in the second inning. Johneshwy Fargas was hit by a pitch to start the frame and later scored on a bunt by Caleb Baragar (Win, 3-3).

The Curve jumped in front in the bottom of the second. With runners on first and second and nobody out, Robbie Glendinning lined a three-run homer over the left-center field fence to give Altoona a 3-1 lead.

After Richmond’s three-run sixth, Altoona nearly stormed back in the bottom of the sixth. With the bases loaded and one out, Moll induced a grounder to second. Jalen Miller tagged out Arden Pabst and threw to first to record an inning-ending double play and preserve the Flying Squirrels’ one-run lead.

The Flying Squirrels added a run in the seventh when Ryan Howard doubled and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Houchins.

Howard finished the game 3-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to season-high seven games.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series with the Altoona Curve at PNG Field on Saturday, when right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (6-4, 4.29 ERA) is slated to face right-hander Beau Sulser (7-1, .257 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 5:30 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

Following a scheduled off day on Monday, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond to begin a three-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

