Squirrels pitchers strike out 10 in 6-3 win over SeaWolves

Published Tuesday, Sep. 14, 2021, 10:12 pm

Four runs in the middle three innings and a solid pitching performance helped the Richmond Flying Squirrels gather a 6-3 win over the Erie SeaWolves Tuesday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (56-52) have won seven of their last 10 games and picked up their sixth consecutive win over the SeaWolves (60-54).

After a leadoff single from Frankie Tostado in the second inning, Sandro Fabian blasted a two-run homer to left field that gave Richmond an early 2-0 lead. It was Fabian’s 14th home run of the year, which ties him for the second-most on the team.

Erie reliever Jesus Rodriguez walked the bases loaded to start the fourth inning before Brandon Martorano lofted a sacrifice fly to make the score 3-0.

The SeaWolves cracked the scoreboard when Andre Lipcius drove an RBI double to center field in the fourth.

Richmond pushed its advantage to 5-1 in the fifth when Mitchell Tolman was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Martorano drew a bases-loaded walk.

David Villar made it a 6-1 lead for the Flying Squirrels in the sixth inning off a solo home run, his 20th of the season. Villar became the first player in franchise history to reach 20 homers in a single season.

Drew Ward cut the deficit to 6-3 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth.

In the ninth inning, Patrick Ruotolo (Save, 10) produced a flyout and two groundouts to secure the victory.

Akeel Morris (Win, 6-0) put up 5.2 innings in his start, allowing three runs off six hits with seven strikeouts. The three earned runs are the most that Morris has allowed since his return to Richmond on August 3rd over six starts.

Reliever Frank Rubio pitched his fifth consecutive scoreless outing with 1.1 innings and one strikeout. R.J. Dabovich followed with two strikeouts in a scoreless eighth inning.

Erie starter Elvin Rodriguez (Loss, 4-6) departed in the third inning after allowing two runs off two hits with three strikeouts.

The series between the Flying Squirrels and the SeaWolves continues Wednesday with a first pitch scheduled from 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park. Right-handed pitcher Matt Frisbee (5-3, 3.83) will get the start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Garrett Hill (4-5, 6.19).