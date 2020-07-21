Squirrels hosting Q&A with screening of ‘Remember the Titans’ at The Diamond

Derick “Sugarbabe” Hopson, a member of the 1971 T.C. Williams High School state championship team, will participate in a pre-movie Q&A session at the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ Movies in the Outfield showing of “Remember the Titans” on Thursday night at The Diamond.

Tickets are available for the event at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Movies. The ballpark gates open at 6:35 p.m. and the Q&A with Hopson will start at 7:05 p.m. The movie will follow at 7:35 p.m.

Hopson, a native of Alexandria, was a senior defensive back on the 1971 T.C. Williams football team, which had its inspirational state championship run portrayed in the 2000 film, “Remember the Titans,” starring Denzel Washington as head coach Herman Boone.

After graduating from T.C. Williams, Hopson moved to Richmond to attend Virginia Union University. He now owns and operates a business in Chesterfield.

Information is available at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Movies concerning event seating, pre-ordering concessions and policies and event procedures.

Movies in the Outfield is a twice-a-week series at The Diamond featuring hit films shown on the stadium’s video board every Thursday and Saturday in an outdoor, socially distanced environment. Admission is $8 per person. Children age 3 and younger are admitted free. To promote social distancing, seating is located on the field in either 10’x10’ spaces for up to 4 people or 10’x20’ spaces for up to 8 people.

Comments