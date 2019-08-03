Squirrels give up 10 unearned in 11-2 loss to Senators

Published Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, 11:21 pm

Richmond Flying SquirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels allowed 10 unearned runs and lost, 11-2, to the Harrisburg Senators on Friday at FNB Field.

It took Richmond (39-69, 16-25) just two pitches to claim a 1-0 lead against Tyler Mapes (Win, 5-5). After Bryce Johnson doubled on the first pitch of the game, Ryan Howard followed with a double to deep left field. Howard later scored on a fielder’s choice groundout by Jonah Arenado.

Harrisburg (61-49, 19-21) stormed back with seven unearned runs against Logan Webb (Loss, 1-4) on one hit, three walks and two errors. After an error, fielder’s choice and a walk loaded the bases, a throwing error by Gio Brusa allowed two runs to score and the Senators to tie the game. After a passed ball by Matt Winn allowed the go-ahead run to score, Webb walked back-to-back batters to load the bases. Rhett Wiseman hit a grand slam to right field to extend the Senators’ lead to 7-2.

Harrisburg added three runs in the fourth. Luis Garcia reached on an error by Howard—Richmond’s third error of the game—and later scored on a single by Tres Barrera. Following a pitching change, Dante Bichette doubled to right field against Carlos Navas to plate Michael A. Taylor and Barrera.

Webb allowed a career-high 10 runs (zero earned) on four hits while striking out four and tying a career-high with five walks. The 10 unearned runs allowed established a new franchise record for the most unearned runs allowed in a single game by a Flying Squirrels pitcher.

Barrera hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to add to Harrisburg’s lead.

Mapes completed eight innings for the Senators, tallying a career-high 10 strikeouts while yielding two runs on seven hits.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series against the Harrisburg Senators at FNB Field on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 5:30 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

Following a seven-game road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond on Friday, August 9 to a four-game, three-day series against the Bowie Baysox.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.



