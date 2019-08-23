Squirrels drop road opener in extras to RubberDucks

Heliot Ramos homered to give the Richmond Flying Squirrels the lead in the fourth inning, but the Akron RubberDucks tied the game in the sixth before winning on a walk-off single, 5-4, in 10 innings on Thursday at Canal Park.

With the game tied, 4-4, in the 10th inning, Carlos Navas (Loss, 2-2) allowed Alex Call to reach on an error and the placed runner, Trenton Brooks, to move to third base. After retiring the next two batters, Navas yielded a first-pitch, walk-off single to Akron (57-72, 23-37) infielder Alexis Pantoja to end the game.

It was the fifth extra-inning game in the last six games for Richmond (48-80, 25-36). The Flying Squirrels have played a single-season franchise record 20 extra innings games this season, with seven extra-inning wins and a single-season franchise record 13 extra-inning losses.

The Flying Squirrels scored first, plating a run without a hit in the second inning. After Bryce Johnson walked and stole second base, he lated scored on a throwing error by shortstop Ernie Clement.

The RubberDucks struck for three runs in the bottom of the second against Caleb Baragar. With runners on first and second with zero outs, Nellie Rodriguez lined a two-run double to deep right-center field to give Akron the lead. Rodriguez later scored on a sacrifice fly.

Richmond trimmed the deficit with an RBI single by Jin-De Jhang in the bottom of the third before jumping in front in the fourth. After Johneshwy Fargas reached on a first-pitch single, Ramos fouled off three straight pitches as part of a 10-pitch at-bat before pummeling Kyle Dowdy’s fourth 3-2 offering over the left-field fence for a two-run, go-ahead home run. It was Ramos’ second homer with the Flying Squirrels.

Akron tied the game in the sixth inning on a solo home run by Mitch Longo.

Dalbert Siri (Win 2-1) tossed two scoreless innings, including retiring the Flying Squirrels in order in the top of the 10th inning.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series against the Akron RubberDucks on Friday when right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (8-5, 4.07 ERA) starts opposite left-hander Adam Scott (4-4, 3.63). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:35 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

Following an eight-game road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond on Friday, August 30, to begin the final homestand of the season, featuring four games against the Bowie Baysox.

