Squirrels drop fifth straight

The Richmond Flying Squirrels mustered just two hits in a rain-shortened, eight-inning, 3-0 loss to the Bowie Baysox on Saturday at Prince George’s Stadium.

The game began 28 minutes after the scheduled first pitch due to rain and was later halted in the middle of the eighth inning. It was the first rain-shortened game this season for Richmond, and the sixth shutout loss.

Bowie (11-24) got on the scoreboard against Richmond (11-21) left-hander Conner Menez (Loss, 2-2) in the bottom of the first inning, when Ryan McKenna hit a two-run homer over the right-center field fence.

The Baysox added their final run in the fourth inning, when Preston Palmeiro hit a sacrifice fly to plate Martin Cervenka.

After left-hander Richard Bleier completed an inning as part of a Major League rehab assignment to start the game, scheduled starter right-hander Marcos Molina (Win, 2-4) tossed seven shutout innings, allowing one hit.

Heath Quinn drew a walk in the fifth to extend his on-base streak to a team-best 17 games. Quinn’s stretch is tied for the longest active on-base streak in the Eastern League with Binghamton’s Sam Haggerty.

The Flying Squirrels finish their series with the Bowie Baysox on Sunday, when right-hander Brandon Lawson (0-0, 4.63 ERA) is scheduled to face Bowie right-hander Hunter Harvey (1-2, 4.78 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 1:00.

