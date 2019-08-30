Squirrels complete road sweep of SeaWolves

The Richmond Flying Squirrels ran away from the Erie SeaWolves for a 9-5 win on Thursday night to complete a four-game sweep at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (52-83, 29-39) toppled the SeaWolves (74-60, 43-25) in their final road series of 2019.

Jin-De Jhang clubbed a two-run homer in the fourth, his first as a member of the Flying Squirrels, to open a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning.

In the top of the fifth, Joey Bart blasted a two-run, opposite field home run, his fourth at Double-A. Gio Brusa added an RBI single later in the inning to extend the lead to 5-0, chasing Erie starter Anthony Castro (DEC).

Erie closed the gap back to two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Cam Gibson and Isaac Parades hit back-to-back sacrifice flies to plate two runs. After stealing third base, Derek Hill scored on a throwing error by Bart, closing the score to 5-3.

Richmond starter Ryan Halstead (Win, 3-6) did not allow a run over his first four innings before allowing three in the fifth. He finished his night after working 5.0 innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Carlos Navas and Sam Moll each pitched a scoreless inning for the Flying Squirrels out of the bullpen.

The Flying Squirrels stretched the lead in the seventh inning. Ramos singled in a run and Ryan Howard lifted a three-run homer to open the lead to 9-3.

Erie’s Josh Lester drove an RBI double in the eighth inning and Daniel Pinero followed with an RBI single to cut the score to 9-5.

Bart went 4-for-4 with a homer, a double, two RBIs and scored twice. He hit .462 (12-for-26) on the road trip, lifting his batting average from .186 to .290.

Garrett Williams worked through the final four outs with three strikeouts.

Johneshwy Fargas picked up two stolen bases in the game, bringing his season total to 48. He now sits one steal shy of tying the franchise record for stolen bases in a season (Kelby Tomlinson – 2014).

With the road trip concluded, the Flying Squirrels begin a four-game series against the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Friday night. Right-hander Brandon Lawson (5-9, 3.83) will be on the mound for Richmond, opposed by Bowie right-hander Tyler Herb (4-2, 4.07). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels open the final series of the 2019 season on Friday night at The Diamond, and they will transform to Las Ardillas Voladoras de Richmond as part of their season-long Copa de la Diversión initiative. As part of the 10 memorable past promotions series, mini wrestling returns to The Diamond. Fans can meet mini wrestlers Demus and La Parkita during a meet & greet on the Funnville Fan Zone Main Stage from 7:30-8:30 p.m. before taking each other on in the ring in the PFG Picnic Zone following the game.

Kids 14 and younger can run the bases after the game presented by Richmond Family Magazine. Fans can take advantage of Friday Happy Hour drink special from 6-8 p.m., including $2 12-ounce domestic beers and $2 fountain sodas.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

