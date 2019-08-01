Squirrels come up short in loss to Sea Dogs

The Richmond Flying Squirrels brought the potential tying run to third base with two outs in the seventh but could not score, ultimately falling, 4-2, to the Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday at The Diamond.

Trailing, 3-1, in the seventh, Richmond (39-67, 16-23) loaded the bases with one out on a single and two walks. Jacob Heyward drew a walk against Eduard Bazardo to force in a run and cut the deficit to one. After Jalen Miller popped out, Gio Brusa struck out to end the threat and strand Johneshwy Fargas as the potential tying run at third base.

It was Heyward’s 56th walk of the season, the fifth-most walks in a single season in Flying Squirrels history.

Portland (46-61, 19-21) added a run in the ninth on a triple by Jeremy Rivera and a wild pitch before Kevin Lenik (Save, 3) retired the side in order in the ninth to end the game.

The Sea Dogs struck first when Brett Netzer hit a two-run homer against Caleb Baragar (Loss, 3-4) in the second inning.

Zach Houchins drilled a solo home run against Daniel McGrath (Win, 3-0) in the third inning to get the Flying Squirrels on the board and trim the Sea Dogs’ lead. It was Houchins’ seventh home run of the season.

Portland tacked on a run in the fifth. After Austin Rei doubled to start the inning, C.J. Chatham followed with an RBI triple to extend the Sea Dogs’ lead to 3-1.

Baragar struck out eight batters in 5.2 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits.

The Flying Squirrels finish their series with the Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday when right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (6-4, 4.35 ERA) is slated to face left-hander Matthew Kent (4-3, 2.84 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:05 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

