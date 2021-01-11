Sprinklers contain fire in healthcare facility in Harrisonburg, averting serious outcome

The Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a local healthcare facility, Harrisonburg Health and Rehab, on Reservoir Street on Sunday evening.

Units from HFD arrived at approximately 5:30 p.m. to find smoke on the first floor of the building and a fire in the basement utility room. HFD personnel and HHR staff evacuated residents in the affected area to a separate wing of the facility that protects occupants against fire spread.

The fire involved an electrical panel in the utility room. Activation of the fire sprinkler system helped to contain the fire to the room of origin.

The Harrisonburg Electric Commission responded to secure electrical power to the building.

Once power was secured, crews quickly brought the fire under control in approximately 10 minutes.

HFD was assisted by units from Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and the Harrisonburg Police Department.

There were no injuries.

“This fire demonstrates the effective working relationship between multiple agencies during a complex incident,” HFD’s Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Morris said. “It also highlights the role of a properly operating fire suppression system in protecting the safety of occupants and conservation of property.”

The cause of the fire appears to be a result of an electrical problem with the main service. Damages are estimated at $150,000.

