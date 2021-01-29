Spring interns in place at Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office

Culley Hess and Avery Morrison will serve as interns at the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office this spring.

Hess is a senior at James Madison University majoring in public policy and administration with a concentration in public management, and minor in political science. He lives in Harrisonburg.

Morrison is a junior at Stuart Hall School. She lives in Staunton.

Both students are possibly interested in pursuing a career in law.

“Our office is pleased to have both Culley and Avery join the clerk’s office as the second set of interns selected for the Clerk’s Office Internship Program,” Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk Steve Landes said. “We look forward to having both students serving in the office for the spring semester.”

The clerk’s office provides internship and mentorship opportunities to high school and college students. An internship is provided to those students who are interested in Virginia government, the Virginia judicial system, or the law.

The interns assist staff with numerous assignments and tasks.

