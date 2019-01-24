Spotsylvania man dead in Orange County crash

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Virginia State Police Trooper F.W. Stanley is investigating a fatal crash in Orange County. The crash occurred Thursday at 1:00 a.m. on Route 601 1 mile west of Back Gate Lane.

A 2003 Ford Explorer was traveling east on Rt. 601 when it ran off the roadway right and overturned before striking several trees.

The driver of the Ford, Elisha A. Parker Jr., 41, of Spotsylvania, Va., was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police was assisted by the Orange Sheriff’s Office, Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, and VDOT.