sports radio chris graham talks acc football hoops aew on mark moses show
Sports

Sports Radio: Chris Graham talks ACC football, hoops, AEW on ‘Mark Moses Show’

Last updated:
chris graham
Chris Graham

“The Mark Moses Show” is joined by good friend Chris Graham of The Augusta Free Press to get his thoughts on who are the real contenders right now in ACC Football, how Mark wants to see games this winter at Duke & UNC for basketball, and Chris gives his review of attending AEW’s three-year anniversary show last week in D.C.

The Mark Moses Show weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on Sports Radio 1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com. You can also listen to Mark middays on 95.9 The Rocket.

Follow Mark on social media @markmosesshow.

Listen

