Spinal cord injury recovery, complex care unit marks opening in Richmond

Published Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Sheltering Arms Institute, a collaboration with VCU Health, marked the grand opening of the Dallas Disbro Ability Center on Monday.

This spinal cord injury and complex care recovery unit within the hospital features a dedicated gym with advanced rehab equipment and technology, patient education, nutrition and therapy rooms, and a Bioness vector track on the unit for gait training outside of the gym.

The unit is named in honor of Dallas by The Luck Family, who made a historic gift to the Capital Campaign for Convergence.

“My wife Lisa and I were excited by the technology, sophistication, quality of life, and how this place will change lives forever,” said Charlie Luck, CEO of Luck Companies. “Dallas has been a true inspiration for so many, especially to those with spinal cord injuries. My family and I thought it was fitting that this specialty unit at Sheltering Arms Institute would bear his name.”

Dallas, a friend of The Lucks, survived a diving accident at age 26. He sustained a C5 spinal cord injury, which necessitates the use of a wheelchair most of the time. Following the accident, Dallas decided to live larger than his injury and give back to others with disabilities. After the surprise unveiling of the plans for the center in March, Dallas said, “I could not hold back the tears and was overrun with emotions… It was a moment that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life. I am truly honored and eternally grateful. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the Dallas Disbro Ability Center and I look forward to being part of it!”

The spinal cord injury and complex care unit is one of four specialty units within the new hospital that provides state-of-the-science, individualized rehab care for various injuries and illnesses. The 212,063 square foot facility, constructed specifically for physical rehabilitation and research, has all private spacious patient rooms, a 9,251 square foot main therapy gym and three satellite gyms, and state-of-the-art patient care technology and rehabilitation equipment.

“The Luck Family and Dallas Disbro exemplify the passion and commitment that Sheltering Arms Institute has for providing the best rehabilitative care and reinventing rehabilitation for life beyond limits,” said Alan Lombardo, CEO of Sheltering Arms Institute. “With input from experts, patients, and their families, we have created a hospital that is unique to the Mid-Atlantic region with the most advanced technology and environment for healing and recovery.”

Sheltering Arms Institute is located on 46 acres in the West Creek Medical Park near Short Pump, easily accessible from major highways including 288, 64, and 95.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments