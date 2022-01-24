Special storm debris pick-up service for city residents in Charlottesville

The City of Charlottesville Public Works Department will be providing a free storm debris pick-up service for all city residents running through Friday, Jan. 28.

This will be a single effort to assist with the extensive damage caused by the winter storm on Jan. 3.

Collection dates will correspond to your normal trash pick-up day (Monday trash day would mean Monday storm debris pick-up). Any adjustments to this schedule that may result from volume or operational delays will be provided to the public in as timely a manner as possible.

Information can be found by visiting www.charlottesville.gov/1061/Waste-Management.

City residents can also take advantage of the free storm debris disposal waiver being operated until close of business on Monday at the Ivy Material Utilization Center, located at 4576 Dick Woods Road, Charlottesville.

For residents who have already purchased Large Item Collection service for storm related debris removal between Jan. 3-11, they may retain their purchase for use at a future date (no expiration date for use) or they may request a refund by contacting the City Treasurer’s Office.

Only storm related debris will be collected as part of this free service,;the city will not be collecting items such as general yard waste (landscape trimmings etc.) or construction debris. General dimension guidelines: storm debris should be between 3 and 10 feet in length, and ideally less than 6 inches in diameter.

Residents are reminded to be careful of where they place debris piles. Do not stack or lean debris near or on trees, utility poles, or other structures including fire hydrants, water meters, backflow prevention devices or mailboxes as that makes removal difficult and could lead to property damage. Avoid blocking the road, driveways, and sidewalks.

Questions can be directed to the city’s Public Works Department:

Email: pwinfo@charlottesville.gov

Phone: 434-970-3830