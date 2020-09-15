Special online event highlights advocacy, organizing in advance of 2020 elections

The Shenandoah Group of the Sierra Club and Climate Action Alliance of the Valley are hosting Action and Elections in Virginia: What Would Rachel Carson Do? – an online event set for Thursday from 7-8 p.m.

Robert K. Musil, PhD, MPH, president and CEO of the Rachel Carson Council, will lead a discussion of organizing, advocacy and elections, and how it is related to the work at the Rachel Carson Council.

Learn more about the Rachel Carson Council at Rachel Carson Council website, Our Work

You can learn more about Bob Musil here:

rachelcarsoncouncil.org/about-rcc/about-president-robert-k-musil/

And you can learn more about how his work relates to the legacy of Rachel Carson here:

rachelcarsoncouncil.org/presidents-message/

Register in advance for this meeting:

zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0qdu-rrzwuHtOlgdQlepQvYLACZ7iNIhFw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

