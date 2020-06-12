Speaker Filler-Corn announces appointments to slavery study commission

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn has appointed Del. Delores McQuinn of Richmond and Del. Joshua Cole of Fredericksburg to the Commission to Study Slavery and Subsequent De Jure and De Facto Racial and Economic Discrimination.

The commission was created by McQuinn’s House Bill 1519, which passed during the 2020 General Assembly Session and was subsequently signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam to take effect on July 1st. This commission will examine the long-term impact of racial inequality on African Americans in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and report regularly to the Governor and the General Assembly.

“The pain and frustration we have seen across our Commonwealth and our country requires leaders to take swift action to fix the severe inequities in our society. This commission will play an important role in facilitating the change that is so deeply needed,” Filler-Corn said. “I thank Del. McQuinn for her vision in patroning this legislation that will help the Commonwealth to eliminate systemic and institutionalized racism. I know that Del. McQuinn and Del. Cole, both clergy members deeply committed to bringing change to Virginia, will represent the House of Delegates with great distinction on this important commission.”

“I am grateful to Speaker Filler-Corn for this appointment and am eager for the commission to begin this long overdue work. In order to achieve, progress, truth and reconciliation, we must address the painful history of injustice for African-Americans that continues to impact us today. We must be purposeful and diligent in making our Commonwealth more equitable,” McQuinn said. “This commission will engage communities across our Commonwealth to both look back and look forward as we go about dismantling the systemic devaluation and racism that has plagued African Americans in Virginia for over 400 years.”

“We have much work ahead to understand and fix the pervasive inequities facing African Americans in Virginia. I am thankful to Speaker Filler-Corn for this tremendous opportunity to serve on the Commission and push forward reforms that will make our Commonwealth more fair, prosperous and equal,” Cole said. “Let’s seize this moment, do the work and create real change.”

