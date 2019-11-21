Filler-Corn announces additional House chair appointments
House Speaker-designee Eileen Filler-Corn today announced her nominees for chairs of two additional committees.
“Our Commonwealth is stronger when we have smart policy that lifts up all of our residents. Dels. McQuinn and Sickles bring experience and commitment to these important committees and will be instrumental in strengthening our economy and our communities,” said Filler-Corn. “I am honored to work with them as we tackle critical challenges to improve transportation and health care in our Commonwealth.”
Del. Delores McQuinn, Transportation Committee
First elected in 2009
Represents the 70th District
Del. Mark Sickles, Health, Welfare & Institutions Committee
First elected in 2003
Represents the 43rd District