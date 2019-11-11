Spanish interpreters available at Harrisonburg High School discussion

The City of Harrisonburg will have Spanish interpreters in attendance at its next City Council meeting to assist people interested in the conversation regarding the new high school.

The meeting will take place Tuesday, Nov. 12, starting at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 409 S. Main St. City Council is expected to hear a presentation from Harrisonburg City Public Schools representatives regarding the high school to be built in the coming years off of South Main Street. The presentation is expected to include information regarding the design of the school and a cost estimate for the project.

Spanish-speaking residents interested in hearing the presentation and discussion should arrive prior to 7:15 p.m. City staff will then assist them in connecting with the interpretation service and in obtaining a listening device.

The City started its interpreter program earlier this year to help residents take part in City Council and Planning Commission meetings. Those interested in connecting with an interpreter for future meetings can request the service here: www.harrisonburgva.gov/interpreter-request-form.

