Spanberger’s VA-07 Heroes highlights those stepping up in COVID-19 lockdown

Published Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020, 8:43 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Rep. Abigail Spanberger has launched the VA-07 Heroes program to highlight Central Virginia neighbors, businesses, nonprofits, and organizations that have come to the aid of their communities and stepped up during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Spanberger,. D-Va., is accepting nominations from the public through this form. Nominees will be highlighted via Spanberger’s social media accounts and on her official website, and nominees can include someone who lives, works, and/or volunteers in the Seventh District; a small business; or a nonprofit or organization.

“Even in the face of tragedy and hardship, the Commonwealth has come together in this crisis to protect the vulnerable, lift one another up, and remind ourselves of our shared values of community and kindness,” said Spanberger. “The VA-07 Heroes program will be an opportunity to recognize the individuals, businesses, and nonprofits that have made our communities stronger during a time of tremendous uncertainty. Whether they are making homemade masks, volunteering at a food pantry, or delivering lifesaving medications to our seniors, their efforts truly represent the best of our district. If you know a healthcare worker, grocery store employee, mail carrier, small business owner, teacher, or other individual who deserves to be recognized for their work, please nominate them to be honored through our program. I look forward to reading many stories about how our neighbors are responding to our current situation with selflessness, dedication, and compassion.”

Since arriving in the U.S. House, Spanberger has worked to amplify the stories of Central Virginians who are selflessly serving their communities. Earlier this year, Spanberger launched her “Central Virginian of the Week” series, which recognized and celebrated constituents who embody the Seventh District’s values of excellence, kindness, courage, and service.

Click here to read about the most recent Central Virginian of the Week honoree.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments