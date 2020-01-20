Spanberger’s district offices to collect Valentines for Veterans
Rep. Abigail Spanberger is launching a Central Virginia “Valentines for Vets” program to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to Seventh District veterans.
Constituents are encouraged to participate in “Valentines for Vets” by dropping off or mailing cards to one of Spanberger’s district offices in Henrico or Spotsylvania. On Valentine’s Day, Spanberger will deliver the submitted cards to area veterans and caregivers. The deadline for submission is Friday, Feb. 7.
“Those who’ve selflessly served our country deserve our highest level of respect and appreciation for keeping our families and communities safe. Valentines for Veterans is just a small way to show our district’s gratitude toward our neighbors who answered the call to service, spent months away from their families, and risked their lives in defense of our nation and its principles,” said Spanberger. “I hope many Central Virginians will choose to send a handwritten card or note to our district offices in the coming weeks, and on Valentine’s Day, I look forward to meeting many of the men and women who chose to put on the uniform.”
Spanberger’s district offices are located at the below addresses:
Glen Allen Office
4201 Dominion Blvd, Suite 110
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Hours: Monday—Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm
Spotsylvania Office
9104 Courthouse Rd, Room 249
Spotsylvania, VA 22553
Hours: Monday—Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm
Constituents with questions about Valentines for Veterans should contact Karen Mask at (804) 401-4110.
