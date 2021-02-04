Spanberger votes to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from committee assignments

Seventh District Democrat Abigail Spanberger today voted with a bipartisan majority of the to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA-14) from her committee assignments.

“Congresswoman Greene has trafficked in hateful rhetoric and dangerous conspiracy theories that stoke division, impassion hate, and deny reality,” Spanberger said. “That dangerous conspiracy theories are now welcome in the halls of Congress should concern every American, especially in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on our democracy.

“Today, I voted to remove Congresswoman Greene from her committee assignments. No person who would deny the reality of Sandy Hook – where 6-year-old children huddled with their teachers as they were murdered in their classrooms – or Parkland – where the lives of teenagers were violently ended – should serve on the House Education and Labor Committee. No person who would stalk and torment a young survivor of a mass school shooting and then proudly post the video of said torment on social media should serve on the House Education and Labor Committee.”

