Spanberger uses constituent survey responses to defend USPS

Rep. Abigail Spanberger has announced the initial results of her constituent survey on the U.S. Postal Service and reports of recent slowdowns in service.

Spanberger (D-VA-07) launched her survey earlier this month in response to an outpouring of concern from Central Virginia residents about the steps U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has taken to weaken the USPS.

So far, 837 people have answered the survey to report mail delays and share stories about why the USPS matters to them.

Appointed in May, DeJoy has made major operational changes to the USPS during the COVID-19 pandemic. These changes have contributed to significant mail delivery delays across the country and have undermined confidence in the institution ahead of the November general election.

“No American’s mail should be jeopardized by partisan maneuvering in Washington. The postmaster general’s attempts to cripple the Postal Service have provoked a strong backlash from Americans on every point of the political spectrum – reading through the hundreds of survey responses we received from Central Virginians, it’s no wonder. Constituents in my district rely on the USPS for everything from paychecks to prescription drugs,” said Spanberger. “I’ve received stories from veterans and seniors who depend on USPS to deliver their medications safely and on-time. I’ve read anxious responses from small business owners who worry about getting customer orders out on time, and families who are facing extra fees because their mortgage payment was late.”

Spanberger continued: “Seven of the ten counties in the district I serve are rural, and rural Americans stand to lose the most if the Postmaster General succeeds in putting the USPS out of business. I received a letter recently from a Central Virginia farmer who, in his own words, gets everything he needs delivered through the Postal Service except for gasoline and diesel fuel. This survey – and the many letters and calls to my office that have accompanied it – clearly illustrates how essential the USPS is to daily life in Virginia. I hope that amplifying these stories will lend weight to my continued work in the U.S. House to hold DeJoy accountable and stop this partisan attack on the constitutionally-mandated USPS.”

The survey is still open for constituent feedback. Click here to complete the survey.

