Spanberger urges IRS to address backlog in tax return, stimulus checks
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., urged the IRS this week to take swift steps to address a massive backlog of tax returns and Economic Impact Payments.
According to a June report from the IRS’ Taxpayer Advocate Service, the IRS recently had to suspend the processing of paper tax returns. As of May 16, the National Taxpayer Advocate reported an estimated backlog of 4.7 million paper returns at the IRS.
On the floor of the U.S. House today, Spanberger also pressed Congress to prioritize efforts to cut down on this backlog as thousands of Central Virginians and millions of Americans face financial uncertainty during the pandemic.
Click here to watch her remarks.
