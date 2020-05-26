Spanberger urges congressional leadership to save U.S. Postal Service

Published Tuesday, May. 26, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Abigail Spanberger, D-Va. is joining fellow members of the Virginia delegation in calling on congressional leadership to include provisions guaranteeing the solvency and continuation of the U.S. Postal Service in the next COVID-19 recovery package.

USPS projects a possible 50 percent decline in mail volume between now and the end of the current fiscal year. Without significant federal assistance investment, the agency will run out of operating funds by September.

In a letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader McCarthy, and Senate Minority Leader Schumer, Spanberger and several of her Virginia colleagues urged leaders in both parties to prioritize funding that will provide USPS with the resources it needs to maintain operations in the Commonwealth and across the country.

“Nationwide, the Postal Service provides affordable, universal delivery of mail and e-commerce packages to more than 159 million households and businesses each day,” wrote Spanberger and her colleagues in their letter to leadership. “The Postal Service undergirds a $1.4 billion mailing industry that employs 7.5 million people. Yet the Postal Service went largely ignored in previously enacted coronavirus-related legislation.”

“The Postal Service is a critical part of America’s infrastructure that deserves to be a fundamental focus of our legislative recovery efforts,” the members continued. “We support provisions that ensure the postal service will continue operations and deliver essential goods and services to the American people. The Postal Service is more critical to our nation’s success than ever.”

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments