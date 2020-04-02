Spanberger urges administration to suspend tariffs on PPE

Abigail Spanberger today urged the administration to immediately suspend all tariffs on the imports of medical supplies and PPE during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter sent to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Ambassador to China Terry E. Branstad, Spanberger and 19 of her colleagues called for an immediate suspension of Section 301 tariffs on PPE and other medical supplies critical to the fight against COVID-19.

“While we continue to support American manufacturers and innovation, there simply are not enough medical supplies and PPE domestically to alleviate the burden on our healthcare system. The tariffs add substantially to costs and delays in obtaining life-saving equipment and supplies to our healthcare providers who are in a life-and-death struggle,” said Spanberger and her colleagues. “We can – and must – do more to enable those on the front lines to do their jobs effectively and without fear that they might become infected or spread the virus themselves.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Spanberger has fought to secure the personal protective equipment needed by healthcare professionals on the front lines of the crisis.

Last week, Spanberger urged the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to use its authorities under the Defense Production Act to provide immediate, additional supplies of PPE to nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Central Virginia and across the country.

