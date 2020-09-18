Spanberger TV ad addresses role of PAC money in politics

A new TV ad from the campaign of Seventh District Congressman Abigail Spanberger pushes back against special interest attacks and touts her work to reduce corruption in Congress.

“Not a Dime” also points to Spanberger’s efforts to strengthen campaign finance disclosure requirements and restore accountability to our democracy.

The ad reiterates her promise to refuse corporate PAC money, unlike her opponent.

“I’m proud of my record to fight corruption and restore transparency to our politics — and I’ll talk about my work on campaign finance reform any day of the week,” Spanberger said. “These groups are attacking me, because they’re terrified of how lasting, comprehensive reforms in our political system would stop their ability to mislead, confuse, and lie to the American people. In Congress, I’ve been proud to lead efforts to crack down on corruption in both parties — because that’s what the Seventh District sent me there to do.”

