Spanberger to host virtual town hall on veterans sssues with Former VA Secretary Shulkin, Rep. Brown
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) and Common Defense will host a virtual town hall on Wednesday focused on issues facing America’s veterans and military families.
During the conversation, Spanberger will be joined by former U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin and House Armed Services Committee Vice-Chair Rep. Anthony Brown (D-MD-04) to discuss how the American people can support efforts to protect and reform the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Central Virginia residents can RSVP here.
Details
Who: Abigail Spanberger, U.S. Representative for Virginia’s 7th District
Former U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin
Anthony Brown, U.S. Representative for Maryland’s 4th District
Jose Vasquez, Executive Director, Common Defense
What: Virtual Town Hall on Protecting and Reforming the VA
When: Wednesday, 7-8 p.m.