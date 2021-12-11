Spanberger to host virtual town hall focused on issues facing Central Virginia

Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host an open, public telephone town hall on Monday focused on a range of issues facing Central Virginia’s families, seniors, and economy.

Spanberger (D-VA-07) will also discuss the Central Virginia-focused benefits of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last month.

To join the interactive telephone town hall, which is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., constituents should dial in to 833-380-0670. To watch the conversation live, Central Virginians can go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.

Spanberger will take questions directly from Central Virginia residents. Additionally, Spanberger will deliver an update on the bipartisan infrastructure law, her ongoing work on behalf of Virginia’s Seventh District in the U.S. House of Representatives, and Central Virginia’s ongoing economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Across Central Virginia, I know many of our neighbors have concerns about our region’s economic recovery, the health of their loved ones, or the opportunities available for the next generation. Ahead of the holidays, I am looking forward to this opportunity to connect with more Central Virginians about these topics, answer questions directly from the people I serve, and share a few of my thoughts about recent events on Capitol Hill,” said Spanberger.

“These interactive events give me a unique chance to speak directly to thousands of Central Virginians about the future of our district and our Commonwealth — and they help inform my day-to-day work in Congress. I sincerely hope that many of our area’s families, seniors, veterans, and small business owners will join this productive conversation.”

