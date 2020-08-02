Spanberger to host virtual telephone town hall on Tuesday

Rep. Abigail Spanberger is inviting Central Virginians to join her for a telephone town hall on Tuesday, Aug. 4. The live event will also be broadcast via video on her Facebook page and website.

During the interactive town hall, Spanberger will answer questions from Seventh District residents about issues facing Central Virginians — including rising prescription drug costs, small businesses concerns amid the COVID-19 crisis, and the need to expand reliable broadband internet access. Additionally, she will discuss her recent efforts to maintain telehealth services and address the status of COVID-19 relief negotiations in Congress.

“Last year, I was proud to hold community-focused, in-person town halls in each of our district’s ten counties. While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought immense uncertainty, my most important responsibility remains listening directly to the opinions, suggestions, and concerns of those I serve,” said Spanberger. “I hope many Seventh District residents will join our interactive conversation and help guide my office as we advance the priorities of Central Virginia during these challenging times. Our communities face many challenges in the days and months ahead, and I look forward to discussing how we move forward, protect our families, and build a pathway to recovery here in the Commonwealth.”

WHO: U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 5:30pm-6:30pm ET

DETAILS: To join the interactive telephone town hall, constituents should dial-in to 855-920-0555. To watch the event, Central Virginians can join a video stream at spanberger.house.gov/live or on Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.

