Spanberger to host telephone town hall on COVID-19

Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host a telephone town hall on Wednesday with local superintendents, higher education administrators, and government officials to discuss the challenges facing Central Virginia students, families, and teachers as a result of COVID-19.

The panel will also discuss what parents and students should expect in the coming weeks and months in response to the pandemic.

During Spanberger’s telephone town hall on Wednesday, Spanberger will deliver a brief update about ongoing efforts at the federal level to respond to education issues caused by the coronavirus crisis, and she will answer constituent questions about the effects of the pandemic on area students.

She will also welcome updates from Holly Coy, Deputy Secretary of Education, Office of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam; Dr. Tomikia LeGrande, Vice Provost for Strategic Enrollment Management, Virginia Commonwealth University; Dr. Paula Pando, President, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College; Dr. Mervin Daugherty, Superintendent, Chesterfield County Public Schools; and Dr. Amy Cashwell, Superintendent, Henrico County Public Schools.

“As a parent of three children, I understand the challenges Virginia families are facing as they deal with school closures, tremendous changes to their everyday routines, and the uncertainty of an abbreviated school year. I also know that many parents continue to have questions and concerns about free meal pick-ups, unreliable internet access, childcare, graduation implications, and any changes to their child’s financial aid and tuition costs,” said Spanberger.

“This week’s telephone town hall will be an opportunity to hear from local K-12, college, and university officials about the steps they’re taking to deliver the best education possible to Central Virginia students amid this unprecedented disruption. I hope many of our neighbors will join us for this interactive conversation, and I look forward to providing this telephone town hall as a means of distributing additional, helpful information to the families and students who might need it during this difficult time.”

