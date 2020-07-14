Spanberger to host telephone town hall on COVID-19 issues in Central Virginia

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., will host a telephone town hall on Wednesday with Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver to discuss the challenges facing Central Virginia patients, providers, and healthcare systems.

The live event will be streamed on Spanberger’s website and Facebook page.

Spanberger and Commissioner Oliver will deliver brief updates on the current situation in the Commonwealth, and they will answer questions from Seventh District residents about the ongoing response to COVID-19 at the federal and state levels.

Spanberger will answer questions about her work in Congress to protect coverage for Central Virginians with pre-existing conditions and lower drug costs for Seventh District seniors and families.

“As our nation experiences surges in COVID-19, we need to take responsible steps that protect our most vulnerable neighbors, keep our healthcare workers safe, and make sure our small businesses can reopen without putting their employees and customers at risk. In recent weeks, I’ve listened to healthcare providers and experts describe their concerns about continued PPE shortages, rising prescription drug costs, and the need for strengthened federal assistance for nursing homes and community clinics,” said Spanberger. “This week’s telephone town hall will be an opportunity for Seventh District residents to have a direct conversation about the right path forward in the midst of a surging pandemic. I look forward to sharing this interactive platform with Dr. Oliver, and I hope many Central Virginians will join the town hall to share their personal stories and provide feedback about my work in Congress.”

