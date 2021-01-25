Spanberger telephone town hall to discuss new Congress, COVID-19 relief

Published Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, 3:53 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Seventh District Democrat Abigail Spanberger will host a public telephone town hall on Wednesday, focused on issues facing Central Virginia families, businesses, healthcare providers, schools, and more.

The event will also be livestreamed via video on Spanberger’s website and Facebook page.

During her town hall, Spanberger will answer questions directly from Seventh District constituents and preview the coming weeks on Capitol Hill. Additionally, she will outline her legislative priorities in the 117th Congress and her hopes for the new administration – including additional COVID-19 relief, strong infrastructure investments, equal justice reforms, and legislation to lower healthcare and prescription drug costs.

“A new Congress and a new administration allow us to redouble our focus on the issues that matter to our communities. Here in the Seventh District, we continue to feel the effects of the ongoing pandemic and the accompanying economic crisis. With so many in our region impacted by COVID-19, I remain committed to maintaining a direct line of communication with the people of our district,” said Spanberger.

“Wednesday night’s telephone town hall is an opportunity for Central Virginians to share their ideas, concerns, and feedback as we continue through the pandemic, build a successful strategy to combat the virus, and work towards our eventual recovery. I hope many of our neighbors will join this interactive conversation.”

Details

When: 7:05pm-8:05pm ET, Wednesday

7:05pm-8:05pm ET, Wednesday How to join in: Dial 855-920-0555. To watch the conversation live, Central Virginians can go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.

Related

Comments