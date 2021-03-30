Spanberger to host telephone town hall focused on mental health challenges during COVID-19 pandemic

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger will host a public telephone town hall on Wednesday focused on behavioral and mental health challenges facing Central Virginians one year into the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will also be livestreamed via video on Spanberger’s website and Facebook page.

When: Wednesday, 7:05pm-8:05 p.m .

Wednesday, 7:05pm-8:05 p.m . To join: Dial in to 855-920-0555.

Dial in to 855-920-0555. To watch: Go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.

During the event, Spanberger will hear questions and concerns directly from Seventh District constituents about how mental health, behavioral health, and addiction issues have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis.

During the event, she will be joined by Virginia mental health experts, including Lisa Jobe-Shields, Deputy Director, Community Services, Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services; Dr. Chethan Bachireddy, Chief Medical Officer, Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services; and Dr. F. Gerard Moeller, AVP of Clinical Research and Chair of Addiction Psychiatry, VCU.

Earlier this month, Spanberger voted to pass the American Rescue Plan, which provides an additional $4 billion for the expansion of COVID-19-related behavioral and mental health services.

“For those struggling with mental health challenges and addiction, the extra isolation, financial uncertainty, and hardship caused by the pandemic have exacerbated many of the difficulties they face. Often, the COVID-19 crisis has made it more difficult to access the necessary help and resources that might otherwise be available,” Spanberger said. “This event will be an opportunity for Central Virginians to learn more about current information and resources available to members of our community, as well as to discuss the American Rescue Plan’s provisions to prioritize these issues and tackle them head on. I look forward to hearing from area experts about the trends they’ve seen here in the Commonwealth and how they believe we can build a stronger, community-focused recovery that supports Virginia individuals and families who need a helping hand during this time.”

