Spanberger to host telephone town hall focused on healthcare, economic issues

Published Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, 1:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Seventh District Democrat Abigail Spanberger will host an open, public telephone town hall on Wednesday focused on issues facing Central Virginia families, businesses, healthcare providers, schools, and more.

During the town hall, Spanberger will answer questions from Central Virginians about a range of healthcare and economic issues facing the Seventh District. She will also deliver an update on the current status of COVID-19 relief measures on Capitol Hill, as well as preview her priorities in the next Congress.

“As Central Virginians face a holiday season marked by uncertainty and continued challenges, I’m committed to maintaining a direct line of communication with Seventh District families and businesses. Wednesday’s telephone town hall will be an opportunity to discuss the shared issues facing our communities as we work together to fight the effects of the pandemic,” Spanberger said. “Additionally, I look forward to receiving feedback and input on steps Congress has taken — or has yet to take — to rebuild our economy, stop the spread of the virus, and provide financial relief to families and businesses. I hope many Central Virginians will join our interactive discussion.”

The town hall begins at 7:15 p.m.

To join, constituents should dial in to 855-920-0555.

To watch the conversation live, go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.

Related

Comments