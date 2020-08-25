Spanberger to host telephone town hall focused on healthcare, COVID-19

Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host a healthcare-focused telephone town hall on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The town hall will also feature Virginia Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Resources Marvin Figueroa, Virginia Rural Health Association Executive Director Beth O’Connor, and Virginia Pharmacists Association Executive Director Christina Barrille.

The live event will also be streamed via video on Spanberger’s website and Facebook page.

Spanberger (D-VA-07) and the experts will answer questions directly from Central Virginians about a range of healthcare issues facing the Seventh District — from rising prescription drug costs to the skyrocketing demand for telehealth throughout the Commonwealth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This crisis has further exposed the wide range of healthcare challenges facing our communities — from seniors unable to balance the cost of prescription medication with the cost of food, to those with chronic conditions worried about losing healthcare coverage due to their pre-existing conditions. Up-to-date information is vital during the pandemic, and this town hall will be an opportunity to ask questions about the state of our healthcare system and how we can work together to make it stronger for every Central Virginia family, senior, and veteran,” Spanberger said.

“I hope many Virginians tune in to our event, as I know our panelists will have updates about the current status of COVID-19 in Virginia, information on how our healthcare providers are adapting to the crisis, and insight on the ongoing strain put on our community pharmacies. My top responsibility remains being responsive and proactive to the concerns of those I serve in Congress, and I look forward to hearing from them during Thursday night’s town hall.”

To join the interactive telephone town hall, constituents should dial-in to 855-920-0555. To watch the conversation live, Central Virginians can go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.

