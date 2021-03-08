Spanberger to host telephone town hall focused on COVID-19 vaccine progress in Virginia

Seventh District Democrat Abigail Spanberger will host a public telephone town hall on Thursday focused on Virginia’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Spanberger will be joined by Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia vaccine distribution coordinator and director of the Richmond City & Henrico County Health Districts.

Avula will be on hand to answer questions directly from Seventh District constituents about vaccination efforts in the Commonwealth and how additional vaccines will contribute to the continued reopening of businesses and schools across Virginia.

When: Thursday, 7:05-8:05 p.m. ET

Thursday, 7:05-8:05 p.m. ET Join: Dial in to 855-920-0555. To watch the conversation live, Central Virginians can go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.

Spanberger will also share the latest updates on the American Rescue Plan Act — which includes tens of billions of dollars for vaccines, testing, contact tracing, and behavioral and mental health services — and its provisions to extend unemployment insurance and rental assistance, expand child tax credits, and provide direct payments to Central Virginians. The U.S. House is expected to vote on the bill later this week.

“As Congress moves forward to pass the American Rescue Plan Act and deliver much-needed relief to the American people, I’m committed to maintaining an open channel of communication with Central Virginians about how this package will support their families, their businesses, and their communities. During Thursday evening’s telephone town hall, I look forward to sharing the latest from Capitol Hill — and I look forward to hearing directly from those I serve about how they think Congress should address pandemic-related issues in the coming weeks and months,” Spanberger said.

“I’d also like to thank Dr. Avula for agreeing to join our event, as I know many in our district will appreciate hearing his perspective on the around-the-clock efforts to boost vaccinations across the Commonwealth. I hope many of our neighbors will join us, share their feedback, and find this event timely and informative.”

