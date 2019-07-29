Spanberger to hold town halls in first week of work period

Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host open, in-district town halls in Culpeper and Powhatan counties to kick off the beginning of her in-district work period.

Tuesday, July 30

WHAT: Culpeper Town Hall

WHO: Rep. Abigail Spanberger

WHEN: 6:00pm-7:00pm ET (doors open at 5:30pm)

WHERE: Culpeper County High School

14240 Achievement Drive, Culpeper

Saturday, Aug. 3

WHAT: Powhatan County Town Hall

WHO: Rep. Abigail Spanberger

WHEN: 2:00pm-3:00pm ET (doors open at 1:30pm)

WHERE: Village Building Auditorium

3910 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan

