Spanberger to hold coronavirus-focused telephone town hall on Friday

Abigail Spanberger will host a telephone town hall on Friday with local officials and healthcare experts to discuss preparations and suggested precautions related to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Yesterday, the Virginia Department of Health announced a presumptive positive case of the coronavirus disease found in a patient from Spotsylvania County. During Rep. Spanberger’s telephone town hall on Friday, she will deliver a brief update on efforts in Congress to address the coronavirus, take constituent questions regarding the outbreak, and hear from local experts about guidance and recommendations for Central Virginia seniors and families.

“The growing coronavirus outbreak in the United States has the potential for significant disruptions to our economy, our national security, and the health and safety of Central Virginia families. Central Virginians should not panic, but we need to be prepared for a continued spread of the disease and take necessary precautions to mitigate its effects,” Spanberger said. “On Friday, I’ll be joined by local healthcare officials and medical experts to learn more about how we can best be prepared. This event will also be an opportunity for Central Virginians to ask questions about specific steps they can take in their own lives to stay healthy and safe as the coronavirus spreads to additional Virginia communities. I look forward to having many Central Virginians join our conversation, and I’m closely following breaking developments related to the coronavirus in our Commonwealth.”

Details

WHO: U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger

Dr. Christopher Newman — Chief Medical Officer and Operating Officer, Mary Washington Healthcare

Dr. Brooke Rossheim — District Director, Rappahannock Area Health District for the Virginia Department of Health

Dr. William Petri — Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases and International Health and Vice Chair of the Department of Medicine, University of Virginia

WHEN: 6-7 p.m., Friday, March 13

To join the interactive telephone town hall, constituents should dial-in to 855-920-0555. And to listen live to the conversation, Central Virginians can go to spanberger.house.gov/live during the event.

