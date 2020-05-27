Spanberger telephone town fall focused on COVID-19 impacts on Central Virginia seniors

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., will host a telephone town hall on Thursday with local experts and officials to discuss the challenges facing Central Virginia seniors and caregivers.

During her telephone town hall on Thursday, Spanberger will deliver a brief update and answer questions about the ongoing response to COVID-19 at the federal level, including her continued efforts to secure funding for nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Central Virginia and across the country.

Additionally, she will welcome updates from Jim Dau, State Director, AARP Virginia; Kathryn Hayfield, Commissioner, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services; and Joani Latimer, State Long-Term Care Ombudsman, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services.

“Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has posed significant and often disproportionate risks to Central Virginia seniors and their families. As we address this public health crisis and move toward our eventual economic recovery, we must prioritize the delivery of up-to-date information and resources to our most vulnerable populations, their caregivers, and their loved ones,” said Spanberger. “This week’s interactive telephone town hall will give Central Virginia seniors the opportunity to ask important questions from the safety of their homes, and they’ll be able to hear updates from those who are fighting for their health and security during this uncertain time. I look forward to many of our neighbors participating in this event, and I’d like to thank our experts for joining this timely conversation.”

Details

WHEN: Thursday, 7:40pm-8:40pm ET

TO JOIN: Constituents should dial-in to 855-920-0555. To listen live to the conversation, Central Virginians can go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.

