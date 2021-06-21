Spanberger secures $22.7M for Central Virginia transportation, infrastructure projects

Published Monday, Jun. 21, 2021, 2:25 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Abigail Spanberger has secured seven key transportation and infrastructure projects in Virginia’s Seventh District for inclusion in the INVEST in America Act, proposed federal surface transportation reauthorization legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The proposed legislation includes more than $22.7 million in federal resources for projects in Chesterfield County, Goochland County, Louisa County, Powhatan County, and Spotsylvania County — which Spanberger pushed to include after gathering feedback from Central Virginia community leaders.

The legislation now awaits consideration by the full U.S. House and will need to pass in the U.S. Senate before being signed into law.

“As our communities rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must ensure that Virginia’s infrastructure can meet the needs of a growing economy and create additional, good-paying jobs. I am proud to see that the INVEST in America Act includes smart investments in Central Virginia projects that I pushed to include after hearing directly from Seventh District officials, “ Spanberger said.

“If these investments are included in the final version of this legislation and are signed into law by President Biden, our communities stand to receive millions of dollars in additional resources to support local infrastructure projects. Bringing home federal resources for our district’s counties remains one of my top priorities in the U.S. House — and I look forward to moving this legislation forward and keeping the foot on the gas when it comes to our region’s economic recovery,” Spanberger said.

In order to identify the highest priority local transportation needs in Central Virginia, Spanberger’s office requested project submissions from all 10 counties in Virginia’s Seventh District and from the Virginia Governor’s office. Additionally, her office sought input from the Virginia Department of Transportation and from regional planning organizations that have jurisdiction in Virginia’s Seventh District.

Chesterfield County

Project Name: I-95/Willis Interchange Improvements

Project Location: Chesterfield County, Virginia, located north of a large urban development area at the northeast quadrant of Route 1 and Route 288

Project Sponsor: Chesterfield County

Funding Requested: $3,200,000

Funding Included: $3,200,000

Project Name: Transit Enhancement and Expansion Along U.S. Route 1

Project Location: Chesterfield County, Virginia, 7th Congressional District, bus line located along U.S. Route 1

Project Sponsor: Chesterfield County

Funding Requested: $5,861,000

Funding Included: $4,688,800

Goochland County

Project Name: I-64 at Oilville Road (Rte. 617) Interchange Improvements

Project Location: The interchange of I-64 and Oilville Road (Rte. 617), Goochland County, VA, 23102, 23129, and 23146

Project Sponsor: Goochland County

Funding Requested: $3,436,000

Funding Included: $3,436,000

Louisa County

Project Name: Intersection Safety Improvements at the intersection of Route 22 and Route 780

Project Location: Davis Highway, Louisa, Virginia 23093

Project Sponsor: Louisa County

Funding Requested: $2,050,000

Funding Included: $2,050,000

Project Name: Intersection Safety Improvements at the intersection of Route 15 and Route 250

Project Location: Three Notch Road, Troy, Virginia 22974

Project Sponsor: Louisa County

Funding Requested: $5,082,700

Funding Included: $5,082,700

Powhatan County

Project Name: Red Lane Road/Rt. 60 Intersection Reconfiguration to Continuous Green T

Project Location: The intersection of Red Lane Road (Rt 628) and Anderson Highway (Rt 60), Powhatan County, VA

Project Sponsor: Powhatan County

Funding Requested: $3,932,079

Funding Included: $3,145,663

Spotsylvania County

Project Name: Rt. 208 (Courthouse Road) and Hood Drive Intersection Improvement (UPC 110987)

Project Location: Courthouse Rd (Rt. 208) and Hood Drive (Rt. 636), Fredericksburg, VA 22408

Project Sponsor: Virginia Department of Transportation (project submitted by Spotsylvania County)

Funding Requested: $1,151,000

Funding Included: $1,151,000