Spanberger reopens 2020 Prescription Drug Survey

Rep. Abigail Spanberger has relaunched her 2020 Prescription Drug Survey to gather feedback and information from her constituents regarding the cost of prescription drugs.

The previous prescription drug survey, which launched in January of this year, received thousands of responses from Central Virginians. Spanberger used the information and personal stories shared in the original survey to advocate for Central Virginians’ priorities in the federal government funding process, rally support for protecting health coverage for Americans with pre-existing conditions, and tailor her COVID-19 response efforts to best fit the needs of communities in Virginia’s Seventh District.

“Earlier this year, thousands of our neighbors shared their personal, often-heartbreaking stories about how prescription drug costs have threatened their financial security. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, I want to learn more about how continued health and economic uncertainty is putting stress on Central Virginia families — especially as they try to balance the cost of medications, housing, and food,” said Spanberger. “I hope many Central Virginians will take a moment to describe their challenges in our survey. These responses will inform my work to lower drug costs for seniors and families, and I’ll keep fighting to increase transparency, hold pharmaceutical companies accountable, and give Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices.”

Spanberger has regularly invited constituents in the Seventh District to share their stories and give direct input on the issue of prescription drugs. In August, she convened a prescription drug roundtable in Henrico to hear from patients and discuss potential legislative solutions. In November, she completed a two-day, nine-stop district healthcare tour across Central Virginia and concluded by hosting an open, community forum on prescription drug costs alongside AARP Virginia.

And in February, Spanberger hosted a prescription drug-focused town hall in Goochland County alongside AARP Virginia and the Virginia Pharmacists Association.

Spanberger now hopes to hear more from her constituents on the issue of prescription drugs in the context of COVID-19.

The new 2020 Prescription Drug Survey is available under the “Issues” section of Spanberger’s website at Spanberger.house.gov.

