Spanberger relaunches survey on USPS delays to gather information, input from Central Virginians

Seventh District Democrat Abigail Spanberger has relaunched her survey to gather information from constituents about any mail delivery delays they are experiencing and their concerns about the future of the USPS, particularly as many experience delays with tax documents ahead of April 15.

According to recent reports, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is planning to enact operational changes at the USPS that would further slow mail delivery and service – as well as increase consumer costs. These steps could seriously impact the ability of Central Virginians to promptly file their tax returns and receive necessary documents — such as Forms W-2 and W-3 — before the April 15 filing deadline.

After first launching her survey in August, Spanberger received more than 1,200 responses from Central Virginians expressing concerns about ongoing delays at USPS.

“I’ve long been opposed to the Postmaster General’s attempts to cripple the Postal Service, and I know that many Central Virginians share my disdain for his partisan maneuvering. Last August, my office received more than 1,200 survey responses — within just a few days — from area residents who were frustrated about Postmaster DeJoy’s ongoing attempts to sabotage the Postal Service. Since then, my office has received hundreds of additional calls and emails from seniors, business owners, and neighbors who are concerned about continued delays,” Spanberger said.

“The USPS is a lifeline for so many in our communities. Without it, many Central Virginians would not be able to receive lifesaving prescription drugs, fill customer orders, pay their bills, or receive letters from their loved ones. Particularly as we move closer to income tax filing deadlines, we need to demand active changes to USPS operations that will expedite — not further delay — delivery across our communities. As our office relaunches our USPS-focused survey, I hope many Seventh District residents will take a moment to share their stories and their concerns.”

Central Virginians can click here to complete Spanberger’s brief USPS survey.

